Pooran replaces Pollard as Trinbago Knight Riders captain for CPL 2025

Trinbago Knight Riders' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during their CPL 2024 match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Warner Park in Basseterre on August 31, 2024. — CPL

KARACHI: Wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran has replaced veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard as the captain of the Trinbago Knight Riders ahead of the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, the franchise confirmed on Thursday.

Pooran’s appointment marked the end of Pollard’s leadership reign, which commenced in 2019 after he replaced Dwayne Bravo in the role.

Under Pollard’s captaincy, the Knight Riders clinched their fourth CPL title in 2020 – the season in which they won all of their 12 matches. He also led the Knight Riders to two more playoffs, including the previous edition, where they lost to Barbados Royals in the Eliminator.

Meanwhile, Pooran, who retired from international cricket in June this year, has been one of the most sought-after players in the league.

The wicketkeeper batter was a part of the Knight Riders’ squad for the inaugural edition of the league. He switched to the Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors before returning to the side in 2022.

Reacting to his appointment, Pooran labelled it a ‘privilege’ to lead the Knight Riders and vowed to give his best in the role.

He further expressed pride in following the footsteps of legendary all-rounders Bravo and Pollard, who led the franchise in the past.

"It means a lot, first and foremost, to represent Trinbago Knight Riders. It is a privilege that I'm getting the opportunity to lead this franchise," Pooran said.

"I want to give it my best shot, and hopefully make as many correct decisions as I can. It's a responsibility that has been passed on from Bravo to Pollard, and now to me.

"For me, the most satisfying thing is that Pollard is still playing; Sunil [Narine] and Andre [Russell] are here too. That's a lot of experience I can bank on. To lead them on the field - it means a lot to me."

Nicholas Pooran has played 114 matches in his glittering CPL career, scoring 2447 runs at a sensational strike rate of 152.27 with the help of three centuries and 13 fifties.

For the unversed, the Pooran-led Knight Riders will start their CPL 2025 campaign against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Sunday.