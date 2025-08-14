BCB terminates Chittagong Kings’ BPL contract over unpaid dues

Chittagong Kings' Khaled Ahmed (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their BPL 2025 match against Dhaka Capitals at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on January 9, 2025. — Chittagong Kings

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has terminated its agreement with the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Chittagong Kings due to unpaid dues, Bangladeshi media reported on Thursday.

According to a report, the BCB held S.Q. Sports Enterprise Ltd., the former owner of the franchise, accountable for repeated financial breaches, dating back to the inaugural edition of its marquee league in 2012.

Consequently, the cricket board also sought USD 3.78 million (Tk46 cr) in outstanding dues.

“SQ Sports Enterprise Ltd, the owner of the Chittagong Kings Team in the 1st, 2nd & 11th editions of the BPL T20 tournament, has persistently breached its legal and financial obligations related to the 1st (2012) and 2nd (2013) editions of the BPL T20 tournament,” the BCB said in a statement.

“Despite multiple reminders and notices issued by BCB from 2013 to 2025, including, but not limited to, the Notice of Arbitration dated 7 May 2013 and the Legal Notice dated 22 July 2025, SQ Sports Enterprise Ltd failed to perform its contractual obligations, which included unpaid franchise fees, tax liabilities, and dues to players and team personnel,” it added.

The BCB further shared that it tried to resolve the issue by signing a settlement agreement with the SQ Sports Enterprise Ltd in September last year, but the latter ‘completely failed’ to make any payment as per the deal.

The development came after franchise owner Sameer Quader Chowdhury accused the BCB of being unwilling to solve the dispute and also that the cricket board was making the BPL more controversial, while claiming to possess all necessary documents.