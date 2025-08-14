Imad Wasim named Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ captain for CPL 2025

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons' Imad Wasim plays a shot during their CPL 2024 match against Trinbago Knight Riders at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on September 19, 2024. — CPL

KARACHI: Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has been appointed the captain of the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, scheduled to get underway on Friday.

The Falcons made the announcement on their official social media handles by sharing an animated Captain America-themed video of the all-rounder.

Notably, Imad has featured in seven CPL editions, playing 64 matches in which he has picked up 70 wickets at a decent average of 20.22. He has also scored 802 runs with the help of two half-centuries.

Reacting to his appointment as Falcons’ captain for the upcoming season, Imad termed it an honour before vowing to perform well, especially for the team’s supporters.

“It is a big honour to captain any side, especially Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, because last year we didn't do well, but hopefully we're going to do well for the fans, for the owners, for our supporters and for our team,” stated Imad.

He also backed his team combination, counting on the likes of Rahkeem Cornwall, experienced Shakib Al Hasan and in-form Jayden Seales, but termed the gelling between the players crucial for collective outcomes.

“It's a good team. Good team, obviously. Rahkeem coming in, Shakib coming in, Jayden Seales, he’s been in good form,” Imad continued.

“So it's all about how we gel together, how we play as a unit, and then we continue to play good cricket, as we've been doing for a while now. Not collectively, but separately, but collectively we need to play well, and hopefully we're going to sit, gel in and try to win games of cricket,” he added.

Imad Wasim then went on to express his hope for the Falcons to be ‘the winning team’ this year.

“It means the world to me, because any trophy you win, you feel satisfied. And no one remembers the losing side or the finalists. They all remember the winning team, so hopefully we'll be part of the winning team this year.”

For the unversed, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will start their CPL 2025 campaign against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the curtain raiser on Friday.