John Hastings approached by anti-corruption unit over 18-ball over in WCL

This undated picture shows Australia Champions' John Hastings (left) with teammate Nathan Courter-Nile during the World Championship of Legends 2025. — X

KARACHI: Former Australia pacer John Hastings revealed he came under scrutiny for his 18-ball over during the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 match against Pakistan Champions.

In the league-stage fixture, Australia Champions batted first and could only muster 74 before being bundled out in 11.5 overs, courtesy of Saeed Ajmal’s six-wicket haul.

Chasing a modest 75-run target, the Green Shirts comfortably knocked the winning runs without losing a wicket and 73 balls to spare.

They also benefited from John Hastings’s bizarre over in which he bowled 12 wides and one no-ball, consequently leaking away 20 runs off just five legal deliveries.

John Hastings’s struggles to find his rhythm in the over were prominent as he bowled five consecutive wides twice.

Meanwhile, two weeks after the forgetful bowling performance, Hastings revealed that he was approached by the anti-corruption unit the following day, who particularly questioned him for missing the pitch in one of his wide deliveries.

Hastings further revealed he received a humongous amount of messages from the cricket fraternity on social media after the incident.

"The anti-corruption guys came up to me and said, 'gee you put us through a bit of hell last night.' He said we had to have a look at it. You missed the pitch on one of your balls. I said, 'Do you think I'll be doing any sort of match-fixing or anything like that?" Hastings said on a podcast.

"He said ‘No, but we don't know where you've been or what you've been doing for the last seven years’. I said, ‘I'm not corrupt’. The Pakistan game, it's hard to explain. I had so many text messages from all the cricket fraternity, but I had also deleted social media for three days straightaway when I came off the field after the Pakistan game. I didn't want to deal with it.

"It's not funny, but it's one of those you can't explain when you're actually bowling. It was hard to take, it was embarrassing, and it was horrendous. But I am back on social media. So, the 1.5 million people who messaged me on Instagram, I'll reply to you when I can."