WATCH: Khawaja Nafay loses cool at Yasir Khan during Top End T20 opener

Pakistan Shaheens batter Khawaja Nafay loses his cool at Yasir Khan after a run-out during the Top End T20 Series opener against Bangladesh ‘A’ at the TIO Stadium in Darwin, Australia, on August 14, 2025. – X

DARWIN: Pakistan Shaheens’ opening batter Khawaja Nafay lost his temper following a costly miscommunication with partner Yasir Khan during the Top End T20 Series opener against Bangladesh 'A' at the TIO Stadium on Thursday.



Batting first, both openers got off to a flying start, stitching together a century stand and bringing up their respective half-centuries as Shaheens raced past the 100-run mark without loss.

However, drama unfolded on the first ball of the 12th over. Yasir attempted a shot but missed, with the ball stopping near the wicketkeeper.

Nafay, stationed at the non-striker’s end, set off for a quick single, but a mix-up between the two batters resulted in him being run out, thanks to sharp work from Bangladesh’s Nurul Hasan.

Visibly frustrated after his dismissal for a blistering 61 off 31 balls — featuring eight fours and two sixes — Nafay exchanged heated words with Yasir and slammed his bat on the ground before walking off.





Yasir soon departed as well, making 62 from 40 deliveries with seven boundaries and two sixes. Abdul Samad then took control alongside Mohammad Faiq, launching an aggressive assault on the bowlers.

Samad smashed three sixes in a single over from Mohammad Saif Hassan, taking the total past 150 in the 14th over. The partnership added 59 runs before Faiq fell for 18 off 10 balls to Rakibul Hasan, leaving Shaheens at 188-3.

Samad went on to complete his half-century in just 23 balls. Skipper Irfan Khan chipped in with a brisk 25 from 12 deliveries before falling to Hasan Mahmud, with the score at 224-4 in the final over.

Saad Masood faced the final delivery, while Abdul Samad remained unbeaten on 56 off 27 balls, hitting one four and five sixes, as the Shaheens concluded their innings at 227-4 in 20 overs.



For Bangladesh, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, and Mahfuzur Rahman picked up a wicket each.

