Pakistan Shaheens crush Bangladesh ‘A’ in Top End T20 Series opener

Pakistan Shaheens opening batter Yasir Khan and Khawaja Nafay doing fist bumps after reaching 100-run opening stand during the Top End T20 series opening match against Bangladesh 'A' at the TIO stadium in Darwin, Australia on August 14, 2025. - NT Cricket

DARWIN: Pakistan Shaheens dominated Bangladesh ‘A’ in the opening match of the Top End T20 Series, securing a commanding 79-run victory at the TIO Stadium on Thursday.

Batting first, the Shaheens set a formidable target of 228, powered by aggressive half-centuries from Khawaja Nafay, Yasir Khan, and Abdul Samad.

Wicketkeeper-batter Nafay and Yasir tore into the Bangladesh bowling attack from the outset, putting together a blistering 100-run opening partnership.

Nafay was eventually run out for a scintillating 61 off 31 balls, laced with eight fours and two sixes, while Yasir followed shortly after, scoring 62 off 40 deliveries with seven boundaries and two sixes.

Abdul Samad then took charge alongside Mohammad Faiq, punishing the bowlers with audacious stroke play.

Samad’s onslaught included three sixes in a single over from Mohammad Saif Hassan, taking the total past 150 in the 14th over.

Samad remained unbeaten on 56 off 27 balls, striking one four and five sixes, while skipper Irfan Khan added a quick 25 from 12 deliveries.

Saad Masood faced the final delivery as the Shaheens posted a mammoth 227-4 in 20 overs. For Bangladesh, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, and Mahfuzur Rahman claimed one wicket apiece.

Chasing a mammoth total, Bangladesh ‘A’ struggled right from the start.



Opener Mohammad Naim was clean bowled by pacer Ubaid Shah for just five runs.



Jishan Alam and Mohammad Saif Hassan steadied the innings with an 86-run partnership, but Jishan fell for 33 off 17 balls, featuring five boundaries and a six.

The Shaheens’ bowlers then turned the screws. Spinner Faisal Akram dismissed Afif Hossain Dhrubo for six, claiming his first wicket, while Mohammad Wasim Jr removed Saif Hassan for 57 off 32 balls and Madhidul Islam for six in the same over.

Bangladesh’s collapse continued as Saad Masood dismissed Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby for three, and Faisal Akram removed captain Nurul Hasan for 22.

Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 148 in 16.4 overs, with Faisal Akram and Saad Masood taking three wickets each, while Wasim Jr claimed two wickets.



Following their opener, Irfan-led Shaheens will face the Scorchers on August 16 and the Renegades on August 18 at TIO Stadium.



Their remaining group matches include clashes with the Kingsmen on August 19, Strikers on August 21, and Nepal on August 22 at DXC Arena. The semi-finals and final will take place on August 24.