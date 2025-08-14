'Operation succeeded, but patient died': Spurs boss Frank after shootout loss

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank looks dejected as he walks past the UEFA Super Cup after collecting his runners up medal on August 13, 2025. — Reuters

UDINE: Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank likened his side’s UEFA Super Cup defeat to Paris Saint-Germain to “an operation succeeded but the patient died” after a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss on Wednesday.

Spurs appeared on course for victory after taking a 2-0 lead through goals from centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

However, PSG mounted a late fightback, with substitute Lee Kang-in pulling one back five minutes from time before they equalised and eventually triumphed 4-3 on penalties.

Reflecting on the defeat, Frank said his side executed their game plan well but fell short in the decisive moments.

“In medical terms, the operation succeeded but the patient died. So, not that good in the end,” Frank said.

“We worked on a game plan that was a little bit different and we were very close to succeeding. If you play 2-2 against PSG, you take that result. But when it comes down to penalties, maybe that’s the thing we need to work on to win a final,” he added.

Frank also praised PSG’s resilience and the shift his own players put in throughout the match.

“If you had told everyone before the game that it would be a draw and we’d lose on penalties, they would have thought it was quite impressive,” he said.

“Looking at the performance and the effort they put in—wow. What a mentality throughout the game. There are a lot of positives to take away,” he concluded.