Liverpool sign defender Giovanni Leoni from Parma

Parma's Giovanni Leoni(left) in action with Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez on April 5, 2025. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool have completed the signing of 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni from Serie A side Parma to bolster their defensive options, manager Arne Slot confirmed on Thursday.

According to media reports, the transfer fee is around €26 million ($30.34 million), though the club has not officially disclosed the financial details.

Leoni will join the first-team squad immediately, with no loan move planned.

The young Italian centre-back is expected to provide cover alongside Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, and Joe Gomez — the latter facing uncertainty for Friday’s season opener due to an Achilles issue.

Slot, preparing for his Premier League debut as Liverpool manager, acknowledged that the defence looked vulnerable during pre-season but remains optimistic.

“There are reasons for it,” Slot said. “The standard here is 10/10. We are doing everything well, but ‘well’ is not good enough. We have to go a step up. Come Friday evening against Bournemouth, there are no excuses.”

The Anfield clash is set to be an emotional occasion, following the tragic death of forward Diogo Jota and his brother in a car accident last month.

Liverpool face a challenging start to the season, with tough fixtures against Newcastle United and Arsenal following the Bournemouth opener.

Last month, the Reds secured the signing of German attacking midfielder Florian Wirt` from Bayer Leverkusen for €136.3 million.

Slot praised the 22-year-old’s mentality and creativity but noted the adjustment needed for the Premier League’s intensity.

“Good players always find a way of playing in a good team — he is a good player and he plays in a good team,” Slot said.