Carlos Alcaraz eases past Nardi to reach Cincinnati Open quarter-finals

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) returns a shot against Luca Nardi (ITA) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 13, 2025. — Reuters

CINCINNATI: Spanish second seed Carlos Alcaraz stormed into his 18th Masters 1000 quarter-final after dispatching Italy’s Luca Nardi 6-1, 6-4 in straight sets at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old has now won 36 of his last 38 matches this season, having already lifted titles in Monte Carlo and Rome earlier this year.

Alcaraz was dominant from the outset, racing to a commanding lead in the opening set and closing it out with ease.

Nardi elevated his game in the second set, producing some fine shot-making to keep the contest competitive. However, Alcaraz held his nerve, clinching the set by a narrow margin to seal a straight-sets victory.

Following the win, Alcaraz described the match as his best performance of the tournament so far.

“I think this match was the best so far for me in this tournament,” Alcaraz said.

“At the beginning of the tournament, I just really wanted to get better every day, after every practice and every match. I think I’m doing it, which I’m really proud about. I’m just really happy with the way I felt the ball today and the way that I moved,” he added.

Next up, Alcaraz will face Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev on Thursday, who earlier defeated Argentina’s Francisco Comesana 6-2, 6-3.

Alcaraz will be aiming to become the first Spaniard to win the Cincinnati title since Rafael Nadal’s triumph in 2013.