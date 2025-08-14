Pakistan Shaheens announce playing XI for Top End T20 series opener

Irfan Khan Niazi of Pakistan celebrates running out Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan during a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between Pakistan Shaheens and Afghanistan at Gaddafi Stadium on February 14, 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. - ICC

DARWIN: Pakistan Shaheens confirmed their playing XI for the Top End T20 Series opener against Bangladesh ‘A’ at TIO Stadium on Thursday.



The Shaheens will open with emerging batters Khawaja Nafay and Yasir Khan, while Abdul Samad and Muhammad Faiq are set to bat at three and four, respectively.

Maaz Sadaqat, skipper Mohammad Irfan Khan, and Saad Masood will take charge of the middle order.

In the bowling department, the team has gone with a pace-heavy attack comprising Shahid Aziz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Ubaid Shah, supported by left-arm spinner Faisal Akram.

The Top End T20 Series features a record 11 teams, including five Big Bash League (BBL) Academy squads, three international sides, and regional Australian outfits.

Leading the pack are BBL 14 champions Hobart Hurricanes Academy, joined by the academies of Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades, and Adelaide Strikers.

On the international front, Nepal’s national team, Pakistan Shaheens, Bangladesh ‘A’, and USA-based Chicago Kingsmen are competing, alongside Australian domestic sides ACT Comets and NT Strike.

Following their opener, Irfan-led Shaheens will face the Scorchers on August 16 and the Renegades on August 18 at TIO Stadium.

Their remaining group matches include clashes with the Kingsmen on August 19, Strikers on August 21, and Nepal on August 22 at DXC Arena. The semi-finals and final will take place on August 24.

Pakistan Shaheens playing XI: Khawaja Nafay (wk), Yasir Khan, Abdul Samad, Muhammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Irfan Khan (c), Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ubaid Shah, Faisal Akram.