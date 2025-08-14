Three Pakistan legends feature in Wayne Parnell's all-time ODI XI

Wayne Parnell of Proteas keeps his hands on head during the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. - AFP

Former South African fast bowler Wayne Parnell has named his all-time ODI XI, featuring some of the most iconic cricketers in history, including Pakistan’s all-rounder Shahid Afridi and legendary pace duo Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis.

Parnell, who recently lifted the World Championship of Legends trophy with the South Africa Champions, chose a star-studded lineup led by former India skipper MS Dhoni.

The 36-year-old opted for batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Hashim Amla as his openers, with modern-day maestro Virat Kohli at the crucial No. 3 position.

The middle order includes South Africa’s AB de Villiers and Australia’s Michael Hussey, both renowned for their consistency and match-winning abilities.

In the all-rounder role, Parnell selected former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, whose explosive batting and wicket-taking leg-spin have left an enduring mark on the game. Dhoni, apart from leading the side, takes the wicketkeeping duties.

The bowling attack boasts the formidable Pakistan pairing of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, alongside Australian speedster Brett Lee.

The spin department is anchored by Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan, who teams up with Afridi to form a potentially devastating duo in all conditions.

Widely regarded as one of cricket’s most lethal fast-bowling duos, Wasim and Waqar terrorized opposition batters with their searing pace, pinpoint yorkers, and prodigious swing.



Wasim remains the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history with 502 wickets in 356 matches at an economy of 3.89, while Waqar sits third with 416 wickets in 262 matches at an economy of 4.68.



In Tests, Wasim claimed 414 wickets in 104 matches, and Waqar secured 373 wickets in 87 matches.

Wayne Parnell’s all-time ODI XI:

Sachin Tendulkar, Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Michael Hussey, Shahid Afridi, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Wasim Akram, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Waqar Younis.