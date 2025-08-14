PSG stun Spurs with dramatic comeback to claim UEFA Super Cup

Paris St Germain's Marquinhos lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the UEFA Super Cup on August 13, 2025. — Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain produced a stunning late comeback to defeat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on penalties and clinch the UEFA Super Cup at Bluenergy Stadium on Wednesday.

Tottenham looked set for victory after Micky van de Ven opened the scoring early before Cristian Romero doubled their advantage.

However, with just five minutes remaining, PSG’s Lee Kang-in and Gonçalo Ramos struck in quick succession to level the match at 2-2 and force a penalty shootout.

In the shootout, misses from Mathys Tel and Van de Ven proved costly for Spurs, while Nuno Mendes coolly converted the decisive spot-kick to secure the win for PSG.

The victory marked a historic moment, as PSG became the first French club to lift the UEFA Super Cup.

Reflecting on the victory, PSG defender Marquinhos described it as unbelievable and acknowledged that the team is not at its best, but still showed great character during the game.

He added that the goals came from substitutes, and from there, the players finished the job in the penalty shootout, with the goalkeeper playing a crucial role.

"It’s incredible to win like this. This team once again showed character, even if we’re not at our physical best," Marquinhos said.

"We managed to get the goals we needed through the substitutions, and in the shootout we have players who take their penalties well and a goalkeeper who helped us," he added.

Tottenham, who finished 17th in the Premier League last season, were left stunned as PSG players poured onto the pitch to celebrate their achievement, knowing they had etched their names into the competition’s history.