Glenn Maxwell ready to take on added responsibility ahead of T20 World Cup

Glenn Maxwell of Australia celebrates the wicket of Lhuan-dre Pretorius of South Africa during game two in the T20 International series between Australia and South Africa at Marrara Stadium on August 12, 2025 in Darwin, Australia. - AFP

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is prepared to take on added responsibility as the team ramps up preparations for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

With the tournament set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, Maxwell has been focusing on improving his bowling inside the Powerplay to make the most of sub-continental conditions.

"I think in the sub-continent you might be able to get a little bit more out of it as a spinner early on. Especially that new ball, the hard seam, being able to grip on those dry surfaces,” Maxwell told reporters in Cairns ahead of the third T20I against South Africa.

"So it might be something we think about heading forward," he added.

The 36-year-old has experience bowling in the Powerplay, most notably during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final, where he dismissed Rohit Sharma to help set the stage for Australia’s record sixth title.



In the current T20I series against the Proteas, Maxwell has bowled two overs in the Powerplay, making a big impact in the second match with two crucial wickets — including that of South Africa captain Aiden Markram.

“I'm just as surprised as anyone when I get a wicket. I love getting wickets," he said. "It’s very surprising anytime I get anyone out. I’m there to do a job in the Powerplay and I’m trying to execute that as well as I can.”

The right-handed batter also spoke about his flexible batting role, having batted at No.5 in the second T20I after coming in at No.7 in the first. This follows a stint as an opener in four of the five T20Is against the West Indies.

"I've been a bit of a shuffler around the order, up and down. I'm filling holes at the moment," Maxwell explained. "Even during the West Indies series, I went up the order to counter Akeal Hosein; in this series, I’ve gone lower to manage the back end of the innings. I’m just trying to play whatever role is needed and be as adaptable as possible.”

With the series level at 1-1, Australia and South Africa will meet in the decider on August 16.