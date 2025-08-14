Sabalenka beats Maneiro to reach Cincinnati quarter-finals

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) returns a shot against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 13, 2025. — Reuters

CINCINNATI: World number one Aryna Sabalenka powered into the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Open with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at P&G Center Court on Wednesday.

The win marked Sabalenka’s 50th triumph on the WTA Tour this year. The Belarusian dominated the opening set, racing to a commanding lead before closing it out comfortably.

Maneiro raised her level in the second set, producing some impressive shot-making to challenge the defending champion.

However, Sabalenka held firm, sealing the hard-fought set with a narrow two-point margin to secure the straight-sets victory.

Fresh from her intense third-round clash with Emma Raducanu, Sabalenka faced less resistance this time. Reflecting on her performance, she admitted to making mistakes but was satisfied with the outcome.

“I was up a break, made a couple of mistakes, and she broke me back,” Sabalenka said. “I’m glad to win in straight sets. I didn’t want to stay for three hours.”

She also highlighted the challenging conditions.

“It was a good match for sure. Not easy conditions – super humid – so I’m happy I didn’t let this affect me.”

Earlier in the tournament, Sabalenka defeated British number one Raducanu as part of her title defence.

She will next meet ninth seed Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion from Kazakhstan, who rallied from a set down to beat Australian Open winner Madison Keys 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-2.