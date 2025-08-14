Pakistan cricket stars extend heartfelt 78th Independence Day messages

Pakistan captain Babar Azam stands with a Pakistan flag as he waits to lead on his team ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Namibia at Sheikh Zayed stadium on November 02, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. - ICC

Pakistan's current and former cricket stars shared heartfelt messages on Wednesday to celebrate the nation’s 78th Independence



Former captain and top-order batter Babar Azam took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts, writing:



"Unity, faith, and discipline — these are not just words, they are our strength. August 14 reminds us that Pakistan came into being when all hearts beat together, when faith never wavered, and when discipline turned dreams into reality. If we stand united today, no challenge can break us tomorrow. Pakistan belongs to all of us, and we all belong to Pakistan. Happy Independence Day."





Former skipper Shahid Afridi also addressed the youth in his message, stating:

"O youth of my nation, this homeland is yours. This garden, fragrant with the scent of sacrifices, holds your dreams — waiting for your actions."





Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani joined in the celebrations, posting a photo on X with the caption: "Raise your country’s flag high."





Former pacer Waqar Younis shared a scenic Independence Day photo with a congratulatory message, while ex-wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal wrote: "Pakistan Zindabad forever."





The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) marked the occasion by releasing a special video featuring national cricketers and head coach Mike Hesson, all extending Independence Day greetings to the nation.





Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Haris Rauf has released a video expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

In the video shared on Instagram, the pacer can be seen in a mountainous area alongside soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

Meanwhile, athletes from across Pakistan’s sporting spectrum also shared heartfelt messages. Olympian Arshad Nadeem urged the nation to celebrate the day with great enthusiasm.

Tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq, former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed, Olympian Islahuddin, wrestler Inam Butt, and members of the women’s cricket team also joined in the celebrations with full patriotic spirit.

