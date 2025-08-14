Mohammad nawaz out of CPL 2025, Pakistan pacer confirmed as replacement

Mohammad Nawaz of Pakistan bowls during game four of the Men's T20 series between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval on January 19, 2024 in Christchurch, New Zealand. - AFP

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz is out of the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, dealing a blow to St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots ahead of the tournament’s start on Thursday.



In Nawaz’s absence, fast bowler Abbas Afridi has been confirmed as his replacement, marking the 24-year-old pacer’s maiden CPL appearance. While reports of Afridi’s signing surfaced earlier, official confirmation came only with this announcement.



Afridi will join compatriot Naseem Shah in the Patriots’ squad. Naseem is set for a CPL return after last featuring in 2021, when he played seven matches and claimed six wickets at an economy rate of 7.68.

Bringing valuable experience from Pakistan’s domestic and international circuit, Afridi previously turned out for Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) last year, taking two wickets in three matches and contributing 18 runs.

His most impressive credentials come from the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has bagged 60 wickets in 40 matches since his debut in 2021.

He began his PSL career with Karachi Kings, spent three seasons with Multan Sultans, and returned to Karachi Kings in 2025.

A total of seven Pakistani cricketers will feature in CPL 2025. Former Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir will represent the Trinbago Knight Riders, his fourth CPL team since 2021.

Amir has played 39 matches in the competition, taking 51 wickets at an average of 18.09.

Joining him at Trinbago will be Usman Tariq, another Pakistani pacer making his CPL debut after standout performances in the 2024 and 2025 PSL seasons.

All-rounder Imad Wasim returns to Antigua and Barbuda Falcons after being released and re-signed ahead of the players’ draft.

Guyana Amazon Warriors, last year’s runners-up, have signed Pakistani spin all-rounder Hasan Khan, who is reportedly transitioning to USA cricket.

Pakistan players in CPL 2025: