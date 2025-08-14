Padres sweep Giants with dominant 11-1 rout

Cronenworth, Tatis Jr. lead seven-run second inning

By Web Desk
August 14, 2025
San Diego Padres second baseman Jose Iglesias(right) shakes hands with second baseman Jake Cronenworth (left) and outfielder Ramon Laureano after hitting a two run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Oracle Park. — Reuters 

SAN FRANCISCO: Jake Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. each delivered two-RBI singles during a seven-run second inning, powering the San Diego Padres to an emphatic 11-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants and completing a commanding three-game sweep at Oracle Park on Wednesday.

The Padres wasted no time asserting control, overwhelming Giants starter Kai-Wei Teng in the second inning. Cronenworth opened the scoring with a two-run single, and Tatis doubled the advantage with another two-RBI hit.

Luis Arraez followed with a sacrifice fly, Manny Machado’s double prompted a throwing error by left fielder Heliot Ramos, and a passed ball from catcher Patrick Bailey capped the early onslaught.

San Diego kept the pressure on in the fifth, when Ryan O’Hearn doubled home a run and Ramon Laureano blasted his 17th homer of the season — a two-run shot to left field.

Tatis added his third RBI of the day with a single in the seventh, finishing 2-for-4 with three runs driven in.

Laureano led the Padres’ 14-hit attack, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Cronenworth and O’Hearn each contributed two hits, while Xander Bogaerts crossed the plate twice.

On the mound, Nick Pivetta (12-4) continued his strong form, allowing just one run on four hits over 6 2/3 innings. He carried a shutout into the seventh before Jung Hoo Lee tripled and scored on Christian Koss’s sacrifice fly, the Giants’ only run of the game.

Teng lasted just 1 2/3 innings in his third major league outing, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on four hits and four walks without recording a strikeout.

The Padres outscored the Giants 25-3 and out-hit them 34-20 over the three-game series, marking their sixth double-digit scoring performance of the season.

San Francisco, meanwhile, has dropped five straight, managing only one run in each game of the series as their offensive struggles deepen.

Comments

LATEST NEWS
More From Baseball