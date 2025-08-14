Padres sweep Giants with dominant 11-1 rout

San Diego Padres second baseman Jose Iglesias(right) shakes hands with second baseman Jake Cronenworth (left) and outfielder Ramon Laureano after hitting a two run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Oracle Park. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Jake Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. each delivered two-RBI singles during a seven-run second inning, powering the San Diego Padres to an emphatic 11-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants and completing a commanding three-game sweep at Oracle Park on Wednesday.

The Padres wasted no time asserting control, overwhelming Giants starter Kai-Wei Teng in the second inning. Cronenworth opened the scoring with a two-run single, and Tatis doubled the advantage with another two-RBI hit.

Luis Arraez followed with a sacrifice fly, Manny Machado’s double prompted a throwing error by left fielder Heliot Ramos, and a passed ball from catcher Patrick Bailey capped the early onslaught.

San Diego kept the pressure on in the fifth, when Ryan O’Hearn doubled home a run and Ramon Laureano blasted his 17th homer of the season — a two-run shot to left field.

Tatis added his third RBI of the day with a single in the seventh, finishing 2-for-4 with three runs driven in.

Laureano led the Padres’ 14-hit attack, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Cronenworth and O’Hearn each contributed two hits, while Xander Bogaerts crossed the plate twice.

On the mound, Nick Pivetta (12-4) continued his strong form, allowing just one run on four hits over 6 2/3 innings. He carried a shutout into the seventh before Jung Hoo Lee tripled and scored on Christian Koss’s sacrifice fly, the Giants’ only run of the game.

Teng lasted just 1 2/3 innings in his third major league outing, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on four hits and four walks without recording a strikeout.

The Padres outscored the Giants 25-3 and out-hit them 34-20 over the three-game series, marking their sixth double-digit scoring performance of the season.

San Francisco, meanwhile, has dropped five straight, managing only one run in each game of the series as their offensive struggles deepen.