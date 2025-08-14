Hunter Greene shines in return as Reds blank Phillies

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Great American Ball Park on Aug 13, 2025. — Reuters

CINCINNATI: Hunter Greene made a triumphant return to the mound, throwing six scoreless innings to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a dominant 8-0 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

Making his first start since June 3 due to a right groin strain, Greene looked sharp and in complete control. The right-hander struck out six, walked none, and allowed just three hits over 85 pitches.

He retired the first seven batters he faced and escaped a minor jam in the third by striking out Kyle Schwarber with two runners on.

The Reds gave Greene plenty of run support, with all their scoring coming after two outs. Noelvi Marte opened the scoring in the fourth inning with an RBI double.

In the sixth, Austin Hays doubled home Elly De La Cruz, and Marte followed with an RBI single. A pair of errant throws on the play allowed Marte to come all the way around to score in a “Little League home run” sequence.

Cincinnati delivered the knockout blow in the seventh when Miguel Andújar crushed a grand slam—his third home run in four games—off Phillies reliever Jordan Romano. It marked Andújar’s third career grand slam.

Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez (11-4) took just his second loss in 11 starts since early June. He allowed four runs (three earned) over six innings.

With the win, the Reds claimed the rubber game of the three-game series and have now won four of their last five. They’ll have a day off Thursday before opening a weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers at home.

Meanwhile, the Phillies will continue their road trip Thursday, beginning a four-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Jesús Luzardo is scheduled to start for Philadelphia, facing off against Washington’s Brad Lord.