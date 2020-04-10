Save or scrap: Italy torn over Serie A season amid coronavirus lockdown

Photo: AFP

Football-starved Italy is torn over whether to return to action or scrap the Serie A season as the coronavirus crisis continues to keep the nation on lockdown.

Endless dates have been proposed from May, through to September and October, all depending "on when health conditions allow".

The Mediterranean country has been under siege since the COVID-19 disease took a grip on February 22, and no Serie A matches have been played March 9.

In the midst of the health crisis which has claimed the lives of nearly 18,000 people, Italy's top clubs have been at loggerheads over when is best to resume this season, if ever.

The Lombardy region -- home to Inter Milan and AC Milan -- has recorded 9,722 deaths while the neighbouring Piedmont, the home region of champions Juventus has also been hard hit.

Among the most vocal supporters of the season being scrapped are clubs located in the northern regions, such as Brescia and Torino.

Brescia president Massimo Cellino warned last week his club, who are at the epicentre of Italy's outbreak, were ready to forfeit their matches if the season resumes, saying that "returning to play is pure madness".

Brescia opted for a more conciliatory tone Wednesday, saying a statement: "The resumption of the championship is a possibility that the club would like to avoid while respecting the sad reality of Brescia."

Torino president Urbano Cairo agreed: "In my opinion, the championship is over. The title will not be awarded."

But Lazio president Claudio Lotito, whose club are second, one point behind Juventus as they chase their first title in two decades, has been keen to return.

Juve are also leaning towards a return to action as they target a ninth consecutive 'Scudetto'.

Juve president Andrea Agnelli, as head of the European Club Association (ECA), issued a joint letter with UEFA and European Leagues, stating: "Any decision of abandoning domestic competitions is, at this stage, premature and not justified."

