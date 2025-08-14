Dana White disagrees with Din Thomas over Chimaev's ‘disaster’ claim

An undated picture of UFC CEO Dana White. — Reuters

Dana White disagreed with UFC legend Din Thomas, who claimed that Khamzat Chimaev becoming a middleweight champion would be a ‘disaster’ for the promotion, international media reported on Wednesday.

Over the past few years, Chimaev has been untrustworthy due to ongoing health issues, as he pulled out of several UFC fights.

However, he then seemingly fixed the issues by making a change to his coaching unit.

Despite regaining his form, UFC legend Din Thomas claimed that it would be a ‘disaster’ for UFC if Chimaev became a champion.

The claim shocked the fans, considering that Chimaev is one of the most successful fighters in the promotion.

Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White has also opened up about Thomas’ claim. He said he is very excited about the fight and the event.

When he was asked about Khamzat Chimaev being an inactive champion, he said that he does not think so.

“I’m really excited for the fight, I mean, the main event should be unbelievable, and probably the Fight of the Night and we haven’t been in Chicago in a long time,” White said following Dana White’s Contender Series this past Tuesday.

“No (I’m not worried that Chimaev will be an inactive champion),” he answered.

Chimaev and South African middleweight UFC champion Dricus du Plessis will fight at UFC 319 on August 16, 2025, at Chicago’s United Centre.

Khamzat Chimaev has been undefeated since his debut five years ago with a 14-0 record.

Meanwhile, Du Plessis has also been impressive in recent times. He defeated Sean Strickland in their UFC 312 rematch in February and won a fourth-round submission of Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.