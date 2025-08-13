Graham Clark’s last-ball six helps Superchargers to down Braves in thriller

Northern Superchargers' Graham Clark celebrates after match-winning six off Southern Braves' Tymal Mills during their The Hundred 2025 match at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on August 13, 2025. — ECB

SOUTHAMPTON: Middle-order batter Graham Clark displayed nerves of steel as he smashed Tymal Mills for a six on the last delivery of the run chase, powering Northern Superchargers to an enthralling three-wicket victory over Southern Braves in the 11th match of The Hundred here at The Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

Superchargers needed 10 off the last five deliveries when Mills was handed the ball by skipper James Vince.

The left-arm pacer conceded only five runs from his first four deliveries despite being hit for a boundary on the 97th delivery of the innings and thus, had brought the equation down to five needed from one.

He bowled a slower delivery outside off, which Clark picked up and heaved over the leg side for a match-winning six, steering the Superchargers to a sensational three-wicket victory.





The right-handed batter remained the top scorer for the Superchargers in the tense pursuit with an unbeaten 38 off 24 deliveries, studded with three fours and a six.

Opening batter Zak Crawley (29), skipper Harry Brook and Mitchell Santner, 24 each, were the other notable run-getters for the Superchargers.

For the Braves, Craig Overton claimed three wickets, while Jofra Archer and Mills bagged two each.

Put into bat first, the Braves amassed a modest total of 139/5 in their allotted 100 deliveries despite Laurie Evans’s half-century.

The wicketkeeper batter remained the top-scorer for the Braves with a 34-ball 53, laced with six fours and two sixes. He was followed by fellow middle-order batter James Coles, who made an unbeaten 49 off 36 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

The duo also shared an anchoring 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket after Duffy swept through their top-order, comprising Leus du Plooy (zero), James Vince (six) and Jason Roy (11), reducing them to 26/3 in 24 balls.

The crucial partnership between Evans and Coles culminated on the 81st delivery of the innings when the former fell victim to Mitchell Santner.

Santner inflicted another blow to the Brave’s batting charge in the same spell, removing Hilton Cartwright (one) after two deliveries.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell then joined Coles for an unbeaten 24-run partnership, which lifted the Braves to 139/5.

Duffy was the pick of the bowlers for the Superchargers, taking three wickets, while Santner amply supported with twin strikes.

The three-wicket victory lifted Northern Superchargers to fourth in The Hundred men’s competition’s standings with eight points in three matches, while Southern Brave remained third with a similar track record but a superior net run rate.