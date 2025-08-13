Imam-ul-Haq shares cryptic message after twin centuries for Yorkshire

Yorkshire's Imam-ul-Haq celebrates scoring a century during their One-Day Cup match against Lancashire at the York Cricket Club in York on August 12, 2025. — Yorkshire CCC

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top-order batter Imam-ul-Haq on Wednesday, shared a cryptic message after scoring two consecutive centuries for Yorkshire in the ongoing One-Day Cup 2025.

Imam, who last represented Pakistan in an ODI in April this year against New Zealand, was one of the most notable absentees from their squad for the recently concluded three-match away series against West Indies, which the hosts won 2-1.

The left-handed batter, who joined Yorkshire as an overseas player following India’s Raturaj Gaikwad’s withdrawal from the initial One-Day Cup fixtures due to personal reasons, has been in sublime form and is currently the leading run-scorer with 331 runs in three innings at an astounding average of 110.

He started his One-Day Cup campaign with an anchoring half-century in Yorkshire’s five-wicket victory over Warwickshire before smashing two consecutive match-winning tons against Northamptonshire and Lancashire, respectively.

Following his match-winning century against Lancashire, Imam took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a cryptic post.

“Chase too hard, and it slips away. Relax, focus, and let it come to you,” he wrote.

Imam-ul-Haq’s batting brilliance has led Yorkshire to three consecutive victories and consequently to the top of Group B with 12 points in three matches, coupled with a net run rate of +2.219.

Their next match is scheduled against Somerset at the York Cricket Club in York on August 14.

For the unversed, Imam has represented Pakistan in 75 ODIs and has scored 3152 runs at an average of 47.04 with the help of nine centuries and 20 fifties.