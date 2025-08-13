Inigo Martinez opens up about decision to join Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr

An undated photo of former Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez. — Instagram/fcbarcelona

Former Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has explained his decision to join Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, international media reported on Wednesday.

Martinez joined Al-Nassr from Barcelona as a free agent after terminating his contract with the Catalan side.

Martinez said that he was happy with wages at Barcelona, but it was not easy to say no to such an offer from a Saudi Pro League club.

“Such opportunities rarely come up, and it's hard to say no. Flick understood that. It was nice talking to him,” Martinez said.

“It's not that I was earning too little, my salary was significant at Barcelona. We felt comfortable, the family was happy. It's tough to make such a decision. No one is prepared for this kind of offer. It was an emotional farewell. I was deeply affected.”

He further added that it was not an easy farewell as emotions got the better of him.

“It was a very emotional farewell. I kept my composure because I know myself, because I hold on and I get strong, but inside I was affected and I saw them also affected," he added.

“I have had an exceptional start; they have always supported me. It wasn’t easy at the beginning because of injuries when I arrived, but in the following year I came back with flying colours. In a short time, I gained a lot of affection. It’s not the quantity of time but the quality.”

Inigo Martinez's transfer to Al-Nassr has also helped Barcelona as they have €14 million off the wage bill; however, they have to reduce that to the limits set by La Liga.

If they failed to do that, it would block them from registering new signings, Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford.