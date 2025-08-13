Cricket Australia chief believes current Test system may ‘bankrupt’ nations

South Africa's Temba Bavuma lifts the ICC World Test Championship Mace on the podium with teammates after winning the final against Australia at The Lord's in London on June 14, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Executive Todd Greenberg warned that the current Test cricket calendar may lead certain nations to bankruptcy, international media reported on Wednesday.

Greenberg, during a media interaction, emphasised that aspiring every cricket nation to play Tests would put them under a financial burden and eventually lead them to bankruptcy.

"Scarcity in Test cricket is our friend, not our foe," said Greenberg.

"I don't think everyone in world cricket needs to aspire to play Test cricket, and that might be OK.

"We're literally trying to send countries bankrupt if we force them to try to play Test cricket."

Greenberg further called for more investment in marquee Test series such as The Ashes, claiming it would remain profitable due to its relevance.

"We need to make sure we invest in the right spaces to play Test cricket where it means something and has jeopardy," Greenberg continued.

"That's why the Ashes will be as enormous and profitable as it is - because it means something."

Greenberg’s remarks came when a two-tier system had been under discussion for the longest format.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently established a working group, chaired by former New Zealand batter Roger Twose, to explore enhancements to the World Test Championship (WTC) ahead of its next cycle starting in July 2027.

As per the proposed formula, the 12 teams will be divided into two divisions of six each, with the ‘Big Three’ joining South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the first tier, while the second would feature Pakistan, Bangladesh and West Indies, who will be joined by Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Ireland as the latter three teams are likely to be added to the expanded version of the WTC.

However, full member nations remain divided on the matter due to the potential of missing out on the opportunity to play against the Big Three – Australia, England and India.