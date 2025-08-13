Tyson Fury delivers final prediction on Itauma, Whyte fight

Tyson Fury poses for a photograph with promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum during a press conference after winning the fight against Deontay Wilder at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada on October 9, 2021. — Reuters

Tyson Fury did not predict a clear winner; he has said that Dillian Whyte has the potential to do what Martin Bakole did to Jared Anderson, or it may be Moses Itauma who can prove himself at the big stage, international media reported on Wednesday.

Itauma has emerged as a brutal force in recent times, holding an unbeaten record of 12-0, with 10 of his victories coming by knockout. The 20-year-old possesses a sensational skill set and has been compared to greats like Mike Tyson from a very early age.

Meanwhile, Whyte has been in and out of the ring in recent years after testing positive for a banned substance, which was later linked to a contaminated supplement, which eventually allowed him to fight again.

Thereafter, Whyte defeated Christian Hammer in March 2024 and stopped Ebenezer Tetteh in seven rounds before missing a fight against Joe Joyce due to injury earlier in 2025.

Fury, who defeated Whyte in 2022 through a sixth-round knockout, said that it is a good fight, it's a good chance for Moses, and Whyte is also taking it very seriously.

“Yeah, that’s a good fight actually, especially for Moses. I think it’s a very good time to fight Dillian, he’s had a couple of years out of the ring. But make no mistakes, Dillian is a massive puncher to head and body, I know he’s taking it very serious. I was speaking to Ty Mitchell who’s in training camp with him,” Fury said.

Tyson Fury further stated that it will be interesting to see what Dillian has left in him, he may beat Moses using his experience, but the young sensation also possesses the potential.

“It’s a massive step up for Moses, he hasn’t really fought anyone on Dillian’s level, the old Dillian of a couple of years ago. It’s going to be interesting to see how much Dillian has left,” Fury added.

“I think this does have the potential to do what Martin Bakole did to Jared Anderson, maybe it’s too early and maybe he passes with flying colours, and that’s why you have to watch it and find out.

“One thing I will say about Moses is he’s a very good fighter, lovely boxer and a good kid, he’s like a sponge, you tell him something and he absorbs it, he listens.”

Itauma will take on Whyte on August 16 in Saudi Arabia.