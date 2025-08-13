Steve Johnson backs Carlos Alcaraz to surpass Jannik Sinner

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (left) poses for a photo with Italy's Jannik Sinner after winning the final in Rome, Italy on May 18, 2025. - Reuters

Former American tennis player Steve Johnson has backed Carlos Alcaraz to surpass Jannik Sinner at the end of the ongoing season, international media reported on Wednesday.

Sinner and Alcaraz are the undisputed new kings of men´s tennis, claiming the past seven majors between them.

Alcaraz defeated Sinner in this year’s French Open final, while the Italian dethroned the Spaniard to claim his first Wimbledon title.

The 23-year-old is the defending champion of both Cincinnati and the US Open, while the 22-year-old Spaniard was ousted in these two events last year.

Johnson said that he believes Carlos Alcaraz would end the year as number one.

“I think Carlos ends the year as number one and he also had a three month head start,” Johnson said.

“Sinner was out for four Masters series, so I just think he gets him. But it entirely depends on the big events. You win the Open and it’s 2000 points.”

He further added that the Wimbledon defeat at the hands of Jannik Sinner was enough for Alcaraz to realise that he needs to be better.

“One of these guys loses kind of early. You lose in the quarters and somebody wins it and they are going to get a 1500 point head start just from that event.

“But I think Carlos gets him at the end of the year. I think after his loss at Wimbledon, I think that was a kick in the pants for him to be like I need to be better.”

World number two has already reached the last 16 of the Cincinnati Open and looks in good shape as he demolished Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic with a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the round of 32 on Tuesday.