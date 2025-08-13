Manchester City eying Donnarumma but want Ederson to stay: reports

Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma reacts in match against Bayern Munich at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 5, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester City are eyeing Gianluigi Donnarumma as Ederson's replacement if the latter considers a move, international media reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, City’s preference is to keep Ederson at the Etihad Stadium.

Donnarumma has confirmed his exit from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after he was left out of the squad for the UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham on Wednesday.

City are reportedly serious about the Italian goalkeeper, but the deal depends on Ederson, who is looking for a perfect match.

Reports suggested that no club have yet submitted a bid for Ederson.

Speaking in June at the FIFA Club World Cup, Ederson said, “My head is here. It stays with City. It gives me everything to go back to the Premier League again and try to win the Champions League as well. My mind is staying in the club."

City have already signed two goalkeepers this summer. They re-signed Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford for a £27m deal, two years after he left. And a 33-year-old Marcus Bettinelli has also joined them from Chelsea for a nominal fee.

Pep Guardiola is in favour of keeping Ederson, who has a year left on his contract, but it all depends on the decision of the Brazilian.

The 31-year-old City goalkeeper has been linked with Galatasaray and the Saudi Pro League clubs.

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique said on Tuesday that his decision to prefer new signing from Lille, Lucas Chevalier over Donnarumma was backed by the management and that he wants a goalkeeper with a ‘different profile’.

The Italian goalkeeper is also linked with Manchester United, along with City.