Mohammad Amir’s replacement for The Hundred remainder announced

Northern Superchargers' Mohammad Amir looks on during their training session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on August 9, 2025. — Instagram/northernsuperchargers

LEEDS: Right-arm New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy has replaced Mohammad Amir in the Northern Superchargers squad for The Hundred 2025 men’s competition remainder.

The announcement was made by the franchise on its official social media handles by posting a picture of the New Zealand pacer donning the Superchargers’ jersey.

“Jacob Duffy will permanently replace Mohammad Amir for the remainder of The Hundred,” Superchargers stated.

For the unversed, Amir represented the Superchargers in two matches after joining their squad as a partial replacement.

During his two-match stint, the left-arm pacer could pick up one wicket besides scoring 11 runs.

Amir will now head to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, where he will be representing Trinbago Knight Riders, his fourth team in the league since 2021.

Mohammad Amir has thus far played 39 matches throughout four seasons and picked up 51 wickets at 18.09.

The left-arm pacer was joined by countryman Usman Tariq, who will be featuring in his first overseas league after enjoying success in two Pakistan Super League (PSL) seasons in 2024 and 25.

Besides him, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz will also be playing his first CPL season after being picked by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Fellow all-rounder Imad Wasim, another familiar Pakistan participant of the league, returned to Antigua and Barbuda Falcons after being released by the franchise ahead of the players' draft.

Imad is the most experienced Pakistani player, having featured in seven editions and played 64 matches.

Last year’s runners-up, Guyana Amazon Warriors, on the other hand, acquired the services of Pakistan-based spin all-rounder Hasan Khan, who has reportedly made a move to USA cricket.

For the unversed, the 13th edition of the CPL will take place from August 14 to September 21.

Pakistan players to feature in CPL 2025

Mohammad Nawaz (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots), Imad Wasim (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons), Mohammad Amir and Usman Tariq (Trinbago Knight Riders), Hassan Khan (Guyana Amazon Warriors)