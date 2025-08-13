Trophy for Top End T20 Series unveiled

Pakistan Shaheens captain Muhammad Irfan Khan (right) and Bangladesh's Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan pose with the Top End T20 Series trophy at a beach in Darwin, Australia on August 13, 2025. — Reporter

DARWIN: The glittering trophy for the 11-team Top End T20 Series, featuring Pakistan Shaheens, Bangladesh 'A' and Nepal, was unveiled here on Wednesday.

The trophy-unveiling ceremony, held at a beach here, was attended by Shaheens’ captain Muhammad Irfan Khan and his Bangladesh 'A' and Nepal counterparts Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan and Rohit Paudel, respectively.

The three captains also posed with the silverware, with a mesmerising background of the sun setting in the depths of the ocean.

The Top End T20 Series will feature a record 11 teams, including five Big Bash League (BBL) Academy squads, three international sides, and regional Australian outfits.

Topping the lineup are the BBL 14 champions Hobart Hurricanes Academy, who will be joined by Academy teams from the Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades, and Adelaide Strikers.

On the international front, Nepal’s national team, Pakistan Shaheens, Bangladesh ‘A’, and USA-based Chicago Kingsmen will be competing alongside Australian domestic teams ACT Comets and NT Strike.

The tournament will kick off on August 14 with Pakistan Shaheens facing Bangladesh ‘A’ at the TIO Stadium in Darwin.

The Shaheens are set to play against the Scorchers on August 16, the Renegades on August 18, and the Strikers on August 20. They will then take on Nepal on August 22, with the series final scheduled for August 24.

Pakistan 15-member squad:

Muhammad Irfan Khan (c), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicket-keeper), Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan.

Team management:

Ghulam Ali (head coach), Sami Ullah Niazi (bowling coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach), Muhammad Ibrahim (analyst) and Muhammad Aleem (physio).

Pakistan Shaheens fixtures:

14 Aug vs Bangladesh ‘A’, TIO Stadium 16 Aug vs Scorchers, TIO Stadium 18 Aug vs Renegades, TIO Stadium 19 Aug vs Kingsmen, DXC Arena 20 Aug vs Strikers, DXC Arena 22 Aug vs Nepal, DXC Arena 24 Aug Semi-finals and final