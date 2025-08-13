James Cook agrees to extension with Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook on the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University in Rochester on July 23, 2025. — Reuters

Two-time Pro Bowl running back James Cook agreed to a four year contract extension with Buffalo Bills worth $48 million with $30 million guaranteed, international media reported on Wednesday.

Cook has become the seventh-highest-paid running back in the NFL based on new money per season following the deal.

The news emerged the day after Cook decided to participate in practice for the first time since he informed the team of plans to sit out as part of a ‘business’ decision tied to his expiring contract.

"James could only envision himself as a Buffalo Bill," Cook's agent Zac Hiller said.

"We are extremely thankful to the entire Bills organization and glad we could make that happen."

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said before Tuesday morning's practice that things are moving towards the right direction with Cook, but did not elaborate or provide context to his statement.

Cook, 25, had 16 rushing touchdowns and scored in 12 of the Bills' 17 regular-season games in 2024.

James Cook caught 97 passes for 883 yards and has rushed for 2,638 yards and 20 touchdowns, and in 49 games, he has seven scores since becoming a part of the Bills in 2022.

Cook missed the preseason friendly last week despite being dressed, the match was won by the New York Giants by a 34-25 scoreline. Billis replaced him with Ray Davis and Ty Johnson. Frank Gore Jr. put up 50 receiving yards on a team-best five receptions and had 21 rushing yards.