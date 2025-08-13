CEO of Welsh Rugby Union Tierney steps back to focus on cancer treatment

An undated picture of CEO of Welsh Rugby Union Abi Tierney. — Welsh Rugby Union

CEO of Welsh Rugby Union, Abi Tierney, will step away from her role after being diagnosed with cancer to focus on treatment, she said on Wednesday.

Tierney became the first female chief executive of the WRU in 2024. She will take time away from her duties from 22 August to undergo treatment, with no return date given.

Tierney said in a statement that she has made a difficult decision, and her focus will be on getting fully recovered. She is grateful for the support from everyone around her and shows confidence in the team’s ability.

"This has not been an easy decision, but it is one I must make to focus fully on my health and recovery," Tierney said.

"I am grateful for the support I have already received from my family, friends, and colleagues, and I am confident in the team’s ability to continue our work during my absence. I kindly ask for understanding and privacy during this time."

Tierney's absence comes amid a troubling time for Welsh rugby.

It is pertinent to mention that four professional clubs, Cardiff Rugby, Scarlets, Ospreys and Dragons have represented Wales in the United Rugby Championship.

No Welsh side has won the competition since 2016-17.

Wales' men's team has also fallen out of the top 10 in the world rankings after they finished bottom of the standings in this year's Six Nations, leading to the departure of coach Warren Gatland.

Chair Richard Collier-Keywood will take temporary overall charge of the governing body.