Dricus du Plessis highlights Khamzat Chimaev's major doubt ahead of UFC 319

South Africa´s Dricus Du Plessis reacts after winning against New Zealand´s Israel Adesanya in their men´s middleweight division event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 305. — AFP

Dricus du Plessis claimed that if the fight went beyond the third round, it would be difficult for Khamzat Chimaev, as we have already seen against Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, international media reported on Wednesday.

Chimaev and South African middleweight UFC champion Du Plessis will fight at UFC 319 on August 16, 2025, at Chicago’s United Centre.

Du Plessis has been pushed into the championship rounds before, and he came out victorious against opponents like Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya.

The South African believes that his gas tank will hold up, while Chimaev does not have the same luxury, as he struggled in three-round fights with Usman and Burns in the past.

“We entered the UFC at the same time. I’m on my third title defense, he’s fighting for his first title. You know, experience plays its role. Being there for five rounds. ‘I kill everybody. I smash everybody’. Great! In your head, you know that you haven’t been able to fight at the pace you want to once the third round comes,” Du Plessis said.

“Now you know you have to fight that fifth round. Doing it in training is completely different. Now you’re in a fight, you know, ‘What do I do if this goes five rounds?’ So, are you going to now to conserve energy in the first and second? Then you are not fighting your fight.

“We saw with the [Robert] Whittaker fight, he’s not going to do that, he went out full speed once again.”

Dricus du Plessis further added that he does not doubt in his mind that the doubt will be in Chimaev's mind.

“In his mind, he has the doubt. I don’t have the doubt because I went full speed with Strickland in the first and second fight and won the decision. The same thing with Adesanya. I got the fourth-round finish,” Du Plessis added.

“I know I can go in there and push the pace for five rounds, if I have to.”

Du Plessis has been impressive in recent times. He defeated Strickland in their UFC 312 rematch in February and won a fourth-round submission of Adesanya at UFC 305.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev has been undefeated since his debut five years ago with a 14-0 record.