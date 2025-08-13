Carlos Alcaraz beats Hamad Medjedovic to reach last 16 of Cincinnati Open

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) reacts after returning a shot against Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 12, 2025. — Reuters

World number two Carlos Alcaraz demolished Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic with a 6-4, 6-4 victory to qualify for the last 16 of the Cincinnati Open after battling the sweltering Ohio heat to notch his tour-leading 50th victory of the season here at P&G Centre Court on Tuesday.

The Spaniard secured his 13th consecutive victory at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament and converted seven break points in a calculated, slow-paced contest.

Medjedovic was treated for his neck pain after the first set. Alcaraz maintained his composure and closed the game with fewer unforced errors compared to his opponent.

Alcaraz closed the match with just 18 unforced errors and clinched a set victory.

Following his triumph, Alcaraz cited Serbia's Medjedovic as a ‘powerful player’ and appreciated his shots and said he planned to make him run both sides.

"I know he's a really powerful player," Alcaraz said.

"His shots are incredibly hard to return. He has a big serve also. I know he doesn't like to run too much from side to side, so my plan was to make him run as much as I could."

Alcaraz will next face Italian Luca Nardi in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

On the other side of the tournament in the women's draw, second seed Coco Gauff also reached the fourth round after Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska withdrew from their third-round clash due to illness. It is pertinent to mention that it will be marked as the second third-round walkover.

The American will face Lucia Bronzetti, who defeated 23rd seed Jelena Ostapenko 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.