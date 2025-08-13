Bournemouth sign Bafode Diakite from Lille

Lille's Bafode Diakite (left) in action with Paris St Germain's Joao Neves on March 1, 2025. — Reuters

Bournemouth has signed Bafode Diakite from Lille on a five-year deal, marking it as the second most expensive signing in club history, the club announced on Wednesday.

The British media also reported that Bournemouth has paid a transfer fee of around 35 million euros ($41 million) plus 5 million euros ($5.86 million) in add-ons, the second highest behind the 40.2 million pounds ($54.49 million) club paid for Evanilson a year ago.

Bournemouth will be facing Liverpool in the Premier League season opener on Friday evening at Anfield, and Diakite could be featured in this match wearing the number 18 shirt for the Cherries.

The Frenchman has made 112 appearances and added 13 goals for Lille.

Diakite helps fill a hole on the back line left by the departure of Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid and Illia Zabarnyi to Paris Saint-Germain.

"I know the coach has great ideas, which enable us to play well in the Premier League. Now I'm at the club, it's a good opportunity to show how I can help the team going forward," Diakite said.

He added that he is a defender and likes to have the ball and play with it, and will be showing his skills and aims to give everything for the team's benefit.

"I'm a defender who likes to have the ball and play with it, and I hope to show my qualities both with and without it. I will give everything for the team and I hope we will have some great moments together," Diakite concluded.