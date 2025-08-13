Corbin Bosch fined for ICC Code of Conduct breach in second T20I

South Africa's Corbin Bosch (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Ben Dwarshuis (L) during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Australia and South Africa in Darwin on August 12, 2025. - AFP

DARWIN: South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch has been sanctioned for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Australia on Tuesday.

Bosch was found guilty of violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

The incident occurred in the 17th over of Australia’s innings when, after dismissing Ben Dwarshuis, Bosch directed a provocative send-off gesture towards the player’s dugout.

As a result, one demerit point was added to Bosch’s disciplinary record. He accepted the sanction proposed by the ICC Match Officials, avoiding the need for a formal hearing.

The match carried significant importance for South Africa, who entered the contest 1-0 down in the series and needed a win to force a decider.

After a shaky start, the Proteas were propelled by a breathtaking innings from young Dewald Brevis, whose unbeaten 125 off just 56 balls guided them to 218/7.

The 22-year-old reached his century in only 41 deliveries, becoming the youngest Men’s T20I centurion for South Africa and recording the second-fastest T20I hundred in the nation’s history.

In reply, Tim David’s quickfire 50 from 24 balls gave Australia a glimmer of hope, but three wickets each from Bosch and Kwena Maphaka bowled the hosts out for 165, sealing a 53-run victory for South Africa.

The series will now be decided in Cairns on Saturday, 16 August, ahead of the ODI leg beginning on 19 August.