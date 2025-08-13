Marcus Rashford reveals reasons behind Manchester United’s downfall

An undated picture of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. - AFP

Marcus Rashford opened up about Manchester United’s downfall, giving Liverpool examples, claiming the actual transition ‘has not started yet’ under Ruben Amorim, international media reported on Wednesday.

Rashford, 27, joined Barcelona for a season-long loan from his boyhood club last month. Last year, he was with Aston Villa on a loan after falling out of favour following Amorim’s arrival.

United finished 15th last season under the Portuguese head coach, their lowest-ever in the Premier League era.

However, Rashford believes the club need to show consistency with managers and strategies as they have tried six different permanent managers since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013.

"We have been way below where we deem United to be but then if you take a step back, which I’ve been able to do, especially over these last six months, what do you expect?” Rashford said.

"People say that we’ve been in a transition for years but to be in a transition you have to start a transition. The actual transition has not started yet.

"When Liverpool went through this, they got (Jurgen) Klopp, they stuck with him. They didn’t win in the beginning. People only remember his final few years when he was competing with (Manchester) City and winning the biggest trophies.”

Rashford further added that to start the transition, you have to make a plan and stick to it.

"To start a transition, you have to make a plan and stick to it. It’s not easy to do. But this is where I speak about being realistic with what your situation is. We’ve had that many different managers, different ideas and different strategies to win that you end up in no man’s land," the England international added.

Since Jim Ratcliffe bought a minority share in the club in late 2023, the club is looking to implement a clearer plan. This summer, the side spent more than £200million, bringing in forwards Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

But Marcus Rashford thinks United have forgotten the principles instilled by Ferguson.

"When Ferguson was in charge, not only were there principles for the first team but they were for the whole academy. So you could pick players from 15 years, a full generation, and they’d all understand the principles of playing the Manchester United way," Rashford said.

"Any team that has been successful over a period of time, they have principles that mean that any coach or player that comes in has to align to or add to the principles.

"At times, United were hungry to win… but it was reactionary. If your direction is always changing, you can’t expect to win the league."

Rashford has appeared 426 times for Manchester United, scoring 138 goals and providing 42 assists. But it seems like he had already played the last match for the club, with an option to become a permanent part of Barcelona.