Irfan Khan vows best combination for Top End T20 opener against Bangladesh

DARWIN: Pakistan Shaheens captain Muhammad Irfan Khan has expressed confidence ahead of his side’s opening match of the Top End T20 Series against Bangladesh ‘A’, set to be played on Thursday, 14 August, at the TIO Stadium.

The match will start at 7:00pm local time (3:30pm PKT).

Ahead of the upcoming match, Irfan shared his thoughts on the team’s preparations and strategy for the opening clash against Bangladesh ‘A’.

“We are aiming to take the best possible combination into the match. Bangladesh ‘A’ are also a strong side, so our focus will be on fielding the right combination, especially as this is the first game of the tournament and we want to start well," Irfan said.

The 22-year-old further highlighted the team’s targeted training sessions, emphasising their alignment with match-day requirements.

“We have trained according to the conditions and each player has been given a specific role to perform. The main focus is to execute those roles effectively in the match so that the team can achieve success," he stated.

He also spoke about the mindset and spirit within the squad, expressing confidence in their approach.

“We are stepping onto the field with great energy and determination and will be putting in our utmost effort to deliver strong performances in the tournament,” Irfan concluded.

The 15-member squad, led by head coach Ghulam Ali, arrived in Darwin on 10 August and has since undergone three practice sessions in preparation for the event.

The 11-team tournament, featuring 13 matches, will be played from 14 to 24 August across five venues in Darwin.

Pakistan Shaheens, who participated in the inaugural T20 edition in 2023 under Rohail Nazir’s captaincy, lost to Northern Territory Strike by 46 runs in the final.

In last year’s edition, captained by Mohammad Haris, Shaheens were beaten by Adelaide Strikers in the first semi-final by 30 runs.

Pakistan Shaheens' 15-member squad:

Muhammad Irfan Khan (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicket-keeper), Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan

Pakistan Shaheens fixtures: