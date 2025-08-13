Pakistan bowlers climb, batters slip in ICC T20I rankings

Pakistan spinner Sufiyan Muqeem celebrates after taking wicket during the first T20I against West Indies in Lauderhill on July 31, 2025. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan’s bowlers have made notable gains in the latest ICC T20I rankings, while the nation’s batters have experienced a decline.

Pace spearhead Haris Rauf jumped two places to 24th with 575 points, alongside Abbas Afridi, who climbed one spot to 26th with 572 points.

Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem and left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi also improved, moving up to 33rd and 34th with 542 and 541 points, respectively.

However, the spin duo of Mohammad Nawaz and Abrar Ahmed saw a drop, falling two and one place to 58th and 61st, while Shadab Khan slipped one spot to 73rd.

At the top of the rankings, New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy remains the number one T20I bowler, followed by England’s Adil Rashid in second and West Indies’ Akeal Hosein in third.

On the batting front, Pakistan’s stars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who have been out of T20I action since 2024, dropped one spot each to 18th and 20th.

Middle-order batter Hassan Nawaz fell two places to 32nd, while Saim Ayub slipped to 38th with 559 points.

Other notable drops include opener Sahibzada Farhan, who slid to 64th, T20I captain Salman Ali Agha, down to 77th, left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman at 79th, and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, who fell two places to 88th.

India’s Abhishek Sharma continues to lead the T20I batting rankings.

Changes in the second and third positions saw Australia’s Travis Head drop two places to fourth, making way for India’s Tilak Varma to rise to second and England’s Phil Salt to secure third.