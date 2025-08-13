Newcastle sign German defender Malick Thiaw on long term deal

An undated picture of German defender Malick Thiaw. — Reuters

Newcastle United have signed German defender Malick Thiaw from Serie A side AC Milan on long-term deal, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

According to British media, Newcastle has paid a transfer fee of around USD 46.69 million for the 24-year-old.

Thiaw has been a key player for Milan and is regarded as one of the league’s promising defenders. He made 31 appearances across all competitions last season, though he featured less frequently and Milan finished a disappointing eighth in Serie A.

The defender has also represented Germany three times in 2023. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe expressed his delight at signing Thiaw, highlighting the player’s defensive quality and long-term potential with the team.

"We're really pleased to have Malick on board. He's a player I've admired for a long time and somebody who will add real quality to our defensive options," Howe said.

Thiaw becomes Newcastle’s third signing of the summer transfer window, following winger Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on loan from Southampton.

The Magpies finished fifth last season, securing a spot in the Champions League, and will start their Premier League campaign with a trip to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Speaking after his signing, Thiaw expressed excitement about joining Newcastle and getting to know his new teammates and staff.

"I'm really excited to join this massive club. I can't wait to start training and to get to know my new teammates and all the staff," he said.

"The gaffer showed me his vision and what he wants to do with me as a player and the club itself, which is really exciting."