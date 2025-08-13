Grigor Dimitrov withdraws from US Open 2025 due to injury

An undated picture of Former world number three Grigor Dimitrov. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Former world number three Grigor Dimitrov has officially withdrawn from the 2025 US Open due to a lingering chest muscle injury, international media reported on Tuesday.

The three-time Grand Slam semifinalist sustained the injury during a round of 16 match against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon last month. He retired after losing the first two sets, with the injury occurring in the third set, forcing him to leave the court prematurely.

Earlier this year, Dimitrov was forced to retire from several events, including both the Australian Open and the French Open, following similar exits at the 2024 Wimbledon and US Open.

These recurring injuries have raised concerns about the Bulgarian star’s ability to maintain his competitive edge at the highest level.

The recent setback at Wimbledon continues to cause issues for Dimitrov, and this event will mark the fifth consecutive Grand Slam where he will be unable to compete.

A semifinalist in New York in 2019, Dimitrov has been one of the sport’s most consistent performers over the past decade, also reaching the final four at the 2014 Wimbledon and 2017 Australian Open. His absence will undoubtedly be felt in the draw.

Dimitrov’s withdrawal allows Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo direct entry into the men’s singles draw. Tabilo, enjoying a career high ranking season, will aim to make a significant impact in his main draw debut.

American Brandon Holt is now next in line to enter the field should another player withdraw. Holt previously made headlines in 2022 when he upset top-ranked American Taylor Fritz at the US Open and is the son of two-time US Open champion Tracy Austin.