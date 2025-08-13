Star Indian batter overtakes Babar Azam in ICC ODI rankings

Babar Azam of Pakistan hits 4 during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago on August 8, 2025. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan’s top-order batter Babar Azam has dropped further in the latest ICC ODI rankings following a disappointing performance in the recent series against the West Indies, scoring just 56 runs across three matches at an average of 18.66.

Babar, who previously held the second spot, has slipped to third with 751 rating points. He has been overtaken by India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma, while teammate Shubman Gill retains the number one position in the world rankings.

Among other Pakistani players, ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan has also dropped one place, moving from 21st to 22nd with 602 points.

Opening batter Fakhar Zaman, who missed the West Indies ODIs due to injury, fell four places to 27th with 590 points.

Imam-ul-Haq and Agha Salman also saw their rankings decline, slipping to 37th and 41st respectively.

Saim Ayub suffered the biggest drop among Pakistan’s batters, falling nine places to 46th. Meanwhile, opening batter Abdullah Shafique improved, climbing seven places to reach 90th spot with 428 points.

In the ICC ODI bowlers’ rankings, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi dropped one place to 13th with 599 points after taking just four wickets in three matches.

Haris Rauf fell three places to 27th, while Naseem Shah dropped one step to 43rd with 493 points. Spinner Abrar Ahmed climbed three places to 54th, Mohammad Nawaz retained his 64th position, and Mohammad Wasim Jr fell four places to 71st.

Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana continues to dominate as the world’s number one ODI bowler, followed by India’s Kuldeep Yadav at second, and South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj in third.