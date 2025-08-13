Pakistan Shaheens coaches vow to excel in Top End T20 series in Australia

Pakistan Shaheens bowling coach Samiullah Niazi (left) and head coach Ghulam Ali speak to the media in Darwin, Australia, during a practice session ahead of the Top End T20 series on August 13, 2025. — Reporter

DARWIN: Pakistan Shaheens head coach Ghulam Ali on Wednesday, expressed confidence in his team’s ability to perform well in the upcoming Top End T20 series, emphasising the importance of adapting to local conditions.

Speaking to the media in Darwin Ali said the team has been training in the city for the past three days to adjust to Australian conditions.

“Most of our players are experiencing Australia for the first time, so we are working hard to get them accustomed to the pitches and weather. Our aim is to perform well in the series,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of overseas tours for player development, Ghulam Ali noted that the Pakistan Shaheens had previously toured England.

“Playing abroad helps prepare quality players for the national team,” he added.

On the role of young openers in the squad, he said many are stepping up because they believe they can make an impact in the opening position.

“Players are given plans according to their roles, and every position matters,” he explained.

However, Ali stressed that every player, regardless of their position, is crucial. He also emphasised the connection between fitness and fielding.

“Better fitness makes for better fielders. With the increased amount of cricket today, focus on fitness and fielding has become even more important,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Shaheens bowling coach Samiullah Niazi described the squad’s young fast bowlers as the future of Pakistan cricket.

“We are working to make them mentally ready for international-level competition. The team is balanced, and every player has a good platform to showcase their talent,” he said.

Niazi also praised the squad’s preparation for the series, highlighting the presence of experienced players such as Irfan Niazi and Wasim Junior.

The Shaheens will take on Scorchers on August 16 and Renegades on August 18 at TIO Stadium.

They will then face Kingsmen on August 19, Strikers on August 21, and Nepal on August 22 at the DXC Arena. The semi-finals and final are scheduled for August 24.

Pakistan 15-member squad:

Muhammad Irfan Khan (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicket-keeper), Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan.

Team management:

Ghulam Ali (head coach), Sami Ullah Niazi (bowling coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach), Muhammad Ibrahim (analyst) and Muhammad Aleem (physio).

Pakistan Shaheens fixtures:

14 Aug vs Bangladesh ‘A’, TIO Stadium

16 Aug vs Scorchers, TIO Stadium

18 Aug vs Renegades, TIO Stadium

19 Aug vs Kingsmen, DXC Arena

20 Aug vs Strikers, DXC Arena

22 Aug vs Nepal, DXC Arena

24 Aug Semi-finals and final