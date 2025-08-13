Former Indian captain Kapil Dev questions Bumrah’s long term sustainability

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing South Africa's Marco Jansen during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29, 2024. — ICC

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev on Tuesday expressed concerns over fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s ability to maintain his intensity and fitness over the next decade.

Speaking on a YouTube podcast, Dev noted that Bumrah’s short run up and unconventional action make him exceptionally difficult for batters to read drawing comparisons to Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga.

"There are two things that always come out. Any bowler in the world with an awkward action takes that much difficult time for a batter to pick the ball like Malinga.

"Those types of bowlers we don't practice in the nets, and suddenly out of the blue, somebody comes with a different action, a difficult action, that fraction of a second, if you can't pick what he's trying to do, that is good enough for a bowler," Dev said.

Dev noted that Bumrah’s ability to generate high pace despite a short run-up is a key weapon.

"So, Bumrah has become very good because nobody could imagine from a batsman's point of view that in such a short run up, he can generate such big pace.

"His action is not like an athlete's action; that's why Bumrah can be devastating for the opposition. But can he sustain that for a period of 10 or 12 years, which, as a cricketer, we feel is difficult," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Bumrah suffered a stress fracture in his back during the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, forcing him to miss the Champions Trophy and part of the IPL 2025 season.

On India’s recent tour of England, he featured in only three of the five Test matches. According to reports, Bumrah’s participation in the Asia Cup is also doubtful.