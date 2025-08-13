Former cricketer urges India to boycott Pakistan in Asia Cup

India's Mohammed Siraj (right) bowls as Pakistan's Babar Azam stands at the non-striker's end during the Asia Cup Super Four match between the arch-rivals in Colombo on September 11, 2023. — AFP

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday called on the Indian team to refuse to play against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, citing ongoing tensions between both countries.

Speaking to Indian media, Harbhajan said national interests must take precedence over cricket.

"For me, the soldier who stands on the border, whose family often doesn’t get to see him, who sometimes sacrifices his life and never returns home, their sacrifice is immense. Compared to that, skipping one cricket match is nothing. This is a very small matter," Harbhajan said.

He reiterated that the Indian government’s position is clear, "Blood and sweat cannot co-exist. It cannot be that there’s fighting on the border, tensions between the two nations, and we go to play cricket.

"Until these big issues are resolved, cricket is a small matter. The nation always comes first," he added.

The 45-year-old also criticised Indian media for giving airtime to Pakistani players and their statements.

"When you have boycotted them, when you don’t want to talk to them, why show them here? The media shouldn’t add fuel to the fire. Cricketers shouldn’t be shaking hands with Pakistan players, and the media shouldn’t be highlighting their reactions either," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the Asia Cup 2025 will begin with a Group B fixture between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the prestigious title. Fierce rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the blockbuster match against India on September 14. Their final group-stage game is scheduled for September 17 against the UAE.

Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 September: India vs UAE

11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 September: Pakistan vs Oman

13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 September: India vs Pakistan

15 September: UAE vs Oman

15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage:

September 20: B1 vs B2

September 21: A1 vs A2

September 23: A2 vs B1

September 24: A1 vs B2

September 25: A2 vs B2

September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final