Kirby stars as Mariners down Orioles for eighth straight win in MLB

BALTIMORE: George Kirby delivered a pitching gem to guide the Seattle Mariners to a 1-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, extending Seattle’s winning streak to eight games in Major League Baseball (MLB) action.

The right-hander was in complete command, tossing seven scoreless innings in which he allowed only three hits. Kirby struck out seven batters without issuing a walk and faced just two over the minimum, showcasing his precision and efficiency.

The 27-year-old has now won four consecutive starts and has recorded at least eight wins in each of his four MLB seasons.

Seattle’s bullpen ensured the shutout remained intact. Eduard Bazardo and Gabe Speier handled the eighth inning with poise, setting the stage for closer Andres Munoz.

Despite a two-out walk and a single in the ninth, Muñoz held his nerve to secure his 28th save of the season.

Baltimore’s Dean Kremer (8-9) pitched brilliantly in defeat, working eight innings of one-run baseball. He yielded five hits, issued one walk and struck out six. Reliever Rico Garcia tossed a perfect ninth to keep the deficit at one.

The game’s only run came early. Randy Arozarena led off the first inning with a single, promptly stole second base, and scored when Josh Naylor lined a two-out RBI single to right field. That proved to be the decisive hit in a tight pitchers’ duel.

The Orioles managed just five hits and have now lost three in a row. Shut out for the third time this month, they have mustered only 17 hits over their last four games. Seattle, meanwhile, has won 10 of its last 11 and continues to strengthen its postseason push.