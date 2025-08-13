Alonso becomes home run leader as Mets crush Braves in MLB clash

New York Mets first base Pete Alonso (20) celebrates in the dug out after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning at American Family Field on Aug 9, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Pete Alonso smashed two of the New York Mets’ six home runs, becoming the franchise’s all-time home run leader during a 13-5 rout of the Atlanta Braves in an MLB clash at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Alonso reached the milestone in the third inning with his 253rd career homer, surpassing Darryl Strawberry’s 37-year-old club record with a two-run shot to right-center.

The crowd erupted in a standing ovation, prompting Alonso to take a curtain call. He added his 28th homer of the season in the sixth inning, marking his fourth multi-homer game of 2025.

Atlanta struck first, but New York responded with three runs in the second inning. The Braves tied the game at five in the fourth, only for the Mets to answer immediately and take control for good.

Francisco Alvarez also went deep twice, driving in four runs. Brandon Nimmo launched a three-run shot, his 20th of the season, while Brett Baty contributed a solo homer and an RBI single.

Rookie Justin Hagenman shone in relief, tossing four hitless innings to earn his first MLB save, while Gregory Soto collected the win. Braves starter Spencer Strider was tagged for eight runs over four innings, and infielder Luke Williams pitched the final frame in mop-up duty.

The Mets, who pounded out 16 hits, snapped a seven-game losing streak with the emphatic win, capping a historic night for their star slugger. On Wednesday, Braves right-hander Carlos Carrasco will face his former team, while left-hander David Peterson gets the start for New York.