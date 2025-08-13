Former cricketer holds Mike Hesson responsible for ODI series loss to West Indies

Mike Hesson, head coach of Team Pakistan during a Pakistan Men's T20 Squad media opportunity at National Stadium on July 14, 2025 in Karachi, Pakistan. - AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed on Wednesday held head coach Mike Hesson responsible for the team’s 2-1 ODI series loss to the West Indies, citing poor planning as the decisive factor in the third and final match at Tarouba.

Speaking on state television after Pakistan’s defeat, Tanvir said that accountability should extend beyond the players to the coaching staff.

“I hold head coach Mike Hesson responsible for the loss in the third ODI. Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha bowled seven overs between them and conceded 66 runs at a stage when even scoring two runs was proving difficult.

"We were in a winning position even at 181 runs. Don’t just blame the players, the coaching staff should also be held accountable. They’re being paid huge sums, so they must answer for results,” he said.

The former pacer also drew comparisons between current and past cricketers, calling the earlier generation stronger in mindset and approach.

“The mindset of past players was completely different because they played a lot of domestic and club cricket. We used to play five-day club matches, take the hits, and grow stronger," he remarked.

"At that time, the focus was solely on cricket, the grounds and the game itself. That’s why players back then were mentally and physically far stronger,” Tanvir concluded.

For the unversed, West Indies broke a 34-year-long jinx by securing a memorable 2-1 victory in the ODI series.

This triumph marked the Caribbean side’s first ODI series win over Pakistan after suffering defeat in 10 consecutive series. It is being celebrated as a landmark achievement for West Indies cricket.

The last time West Indies won an ODI series against Pakistan was in November 1991 during their tour of Pakistan.

In the series decider, West Indies posted a commanding total of 294 for 6 in their 50 overs. Captain Shai Hope starred with a brilliant innings of 120 runs off 94 balls, including 10 boundaries and five sixes.

Justin Greaves played a crucial supporting role, scoring 43 runs off 24 deliveries, as the pair put together a 110-run partnership. Contributions from Evin Lewis (37) and Roston Chase (36) further bolstered the total.

In response, Pakistan’s batting lineup collapsed, being bowled out for just 92 in 29.2 overs, losing the match by 202 runs.

All-rounder and captain Salman Ali Agha was the top scorer with 30 runs off 49 balls, while Mohammad Nawaz remained not out with 23 runs.

Hasan Nawaz added 13 runs, but the top order struggled badly, with opener Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, captain Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed all dismissed without scoring.