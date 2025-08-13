Umar Gul blames weak all-rounders, captaincy for ODI defeat to West Indies

Former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul speaks after Pakistan’s defeat to West Indies in the third ODI at Tarouba on August 13, 2025. — Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul on Wednesday hit out at the national team following their loss in the ODI series against the West Indies, saying the side lacks the quality all-rounders that once made Pakistan a dominant force.

Speaking on state television after the series, Gul drew sharp comparisons between the current squad and teams from the past.

“There is a big difference between this team and the ones we had before. Back then, our all-rounders were established and that’s why we dominated,” he said.

Gul pointed to players such as Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Mahmood, Mohammad Hafeez and Shahid Afridi as examples of match winning all rounders who contributed heavily with both bat and ball.

“Those all-rounders dominated in every department. Today, our batting is not firing and our bowlers are not taking wickets,” he added.

The former pacer also criticised current captain Mohammad Rizwan, claiming he has failed to trust and utilise the all-rounders available to him.

“In the last two matches, we had two all-rounders in the team, but the captain didn’t use them. That is also one of the reasons for Pakistan’s failure,” Gul concluded.

For the unversed, West Indies broke a 34-year-long jinx by securing a memorable 2-1 victory in the ODI series.

This triumph marked the Caribbean side’s first ODI series win over Pakistan after suffering defeat in 10 consecutive series. It is being celebrated as a landmark achievement for West Indies cricket.

The last time West Indies won an ODI series against Pakistan was in November 1991 during their tour of Pakistan.

In the series decider, West Indies posted a commanding total of 294 for 6 in their 50 overs. Captain Shai Hope starred with a brilliant innings of 120 runs off 94 balls, including 10 boundaries and five sixes.

Justin Greaves played a crucial supporting role, scoring 43 runs off 24 deliveries, as the pair put together a 110-run partnership. Contributions from Evin Lewis (37) and Roston Chase (36) further bolstered the total.

In response, Pakistan’s batting lineup collapsed, being bowled out for just 92 in 29.2 overs, losing the match by 202 runs.

All-rounder and captain Salman Ali Agha was the top scorer with 30 runs off 49 balls, while Mohammad Nawaz remained not out with 23 runs.

Hasan Nawaz added 13 runs, but the top order struggled badly, with opener Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, captain Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed all dismissed without scoring.