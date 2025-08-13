'Be thankful Cummins, Starc weren’t there,' Akhtar slams Pakistan team

Former fast bowler of Pakistan cricket team Shoaib Akhtar praised Mohammad Amir's on social media platform on April 25, 2025 — ScreenGrab

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Wednesday launched a scathing critique of the national team following their heavy defeat in the ODI series against the West Indies, warning that the batting line-up will continue to be exposed whenever they face fast bowling friendly conditions.

Speaking on state television after the match, Akhtar also questioned the role of white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, saying that while the New Zealander is a capable T20 coach, his approach to the 50-over format is puzzling.

“Mike Hesson is a good T20 coach, but I don’t know what qualities he has for ODIs. In this format, if you don’t play quality players, this is what will happen,” Akhtar said.

The former pacer emphasised the need for proven performers across all departments to succeed in ODIs.

“Unless you field established all-rounders, batters, bowlers, and spinners, you won’t get a complete 50 overs. You can’t just scrape by in this format,” he added.

Akhtar attributed Pakistan’s failures to flawed decision-making rather than individual player shortcomings.

“This is the result of bad policies, not the players’ fault. Your players will always be exposed on seaming tracks. Now this rebuilding process has been given a new name, making a combination,” he remarked.

The 49-year-old reiterated that Pakistan’s batting frailties are particularly glaring on pitches offering pace and movement.

“Be thankful Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc weren’t here. Wherever such conditions exist, our players will be exposed,” Akhtar concluded.

For the unversed, West Indies broke a 34-year-long jinx by securing a memorable 2-1 victory in the ODI series.

This triumph marked the Caribbean side’s first ODI series win over Pakistan after suffering defeat in 10 consecutive series. It is being celebrated as a landmark achievement for West Indies cricket.

The last time West Indies won an ODI series against Pakistan was in November 1991 during their tour of Pakistan.

In the series decider, West Indies posted a commanding total of 294 for 6 in their 50 overs. Captain Shai Hope starred with a brilliant innings of 120 runs off 94 balls, including 10 boundaries and five sixes.

Justin Greaves played a crucial supporting role, scoring 43 runs off 24 deliveries, as the pair put together a 110-run partnership. Contributions from Evin Lewis (37) and Roston Chase (36) further bolstered the total.

In response, Pakistan’s batting lineup collapsed, being bowled out for just 92 in 29.2 overs, losing the match by 202 runs.

All-rounder and captain Salman Ali Agha was the top scorer with 30 runs off 49 balls, while Mohammad Nawaz remained not out with 23 runs.

Hasan Nawaz added 13 runs, but the top order struggled badly, with opener Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, captain Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed all dismissed without scoring.