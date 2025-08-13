Afghanistan all rounder Rashid Khan bags unwanted record in The Hundred

Rashid Khan of Oval Invincibles reacts during the The Hundred match between Birmingham Phoenix Men and Oval Invincibles Men at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England on August 12, 2025. — X

BIRMINGHAM: Afghanistan’s all-rounder Rashid Khan made an unwanted record in England’s The Hundred league on Tuesday, becoming the first bowler to concede the most runs in a match without taking a wicket.

Playing for the Oval Invincibles against Birmingham Phoenix in Birmingham, Rashid gave away 59 runs in his allotted four overs (20 balls) without claiming a single wicket, marking his most expensive spell in any T20 format match.

The star of the game was Birmingham’s middle-order batter Liam Livingstone, who put on a devastating performance, scoring an unbeaten 69 runs off just 27 balls.

During Rashid’s spell between the 76th and 80th balls of Phoenix’s chase, Livingstone unleashed a barrage of boundaries, including three consecutive sixes and two fours, capitalising on Rashid’s slower deliveries and loose lengths.

Livingstone’s aggressive hitting helped Phoenix chase down the target with four wickets and two balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Rashid finished with figures of 0/59 from his 20-ball spell, the worst bowling figures in the history of The Hundred and the most expensive T20 spell ever for him.

Notably, Livingstone became the first batter to score over 200 T20 runs against Rashid Khan, who is widely regarded as one of the best bowlers in the format. No other batter has crossed 150 runs against him in T20 cricket.

Rashid’s recent struggles come after he underwent back surgery following the 2023 World Cup.

